UAE - Dubai Trade, a DP World company, and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce have signed an agreement to allow the local business community easier access to the Chamber’s trade services.

This includes certificates of origin, attestation, and other membership services, which will be accessible on the Dubai Trade Portal, a single window platform for international trade.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza.

Integrating services

Buamim said: “Our aim has always been to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub and facilitate Dubai’s trade and investment flows with other markets around the world. Through our collaboration with Dubai Trade, we believe that our aim of enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness in key sectors such as trade and logistics will be much more achievable, as we will be able to integrate various services on a common platform and ensure faster and easier business operations.

“Moreover, this strategic partnership with Dubai Trade falls in line with our digital transformation efforts and Dubai’s Paperless Strategy, as the platform will further encourage us to adopt a paperless approach to trading operations and payments”.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza said: “As a leading trade enabler, we believe in providing integrated trade solutions that enable our customers to look beyond the horizon. Through our partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, we aim to further enhance our customers’ experience, helping them leverage through key services and providing a wider range of solutions. In addition to that, we are confident that our collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce will open doors for our users to deal with global corporations and investors, uplifting their businesses to greater standards by capitalising on international trading opportunities.”

A pivotal role

Hussain Al Blooshi, COO, Dubai Trade said: “Dubai Trade has played a pivotal role in increasing the competency of the industry by leveraging the robust trade and logistics capabilities through its Single Window. We work closely with our clients to develop a thorough understanding of their requirements and collaborate with key players in the trade sector, which has established us as a single window for cross border trading in Dubai.

“Dubai Chamber of Commerce services are a significant addition to our customers to facilitate trade and further enhance ease of doing business, and we believe that this partnership will surely add value to our platform’s users, enabling seamless access to international markets.”

Global trade hub

The latest collaboration between Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Dubai Trade aims to boost Dubai’s position as a leading global trade hub by streamlining the trade process and offering faster operations for more than 180,000 customers.

Dubai Trade offers 24/7 access to over 700 digital trade and logistics e-services, allowing its customers a seamless trading experience. These include Customs eClearance, ePermits, Port eClearance, ePayments, company licensing and Free Zone administrative services.

