Dubai's businesses recorded a double-digit surge in exports and re-exports in the first eight months of the year, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said on Thursday.

From January to August 2022, the value of exports and re-exports of companies registered with DCCI reached AED177 billion ($48.2 billion), up by 20% compared to a year ago.

The total number of DCCI members has also reached more than 314,000, showing a 69% increase. This reflects the attractiveness of Dubai as a business destination, the DCCI said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com