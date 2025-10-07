DataVolt, a developer, investor, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, has collaborated with the Energy & Water Academy (EWA), a non-profit vocational training institute, and Innovatics, a leading educator in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI), to launch a fully industry-integrated national Diploma in Data Science and AI.

Announcing this today (October 7), DataVolt said this first-of-its-kind programme is uniquely designed to combine academic excellence with hands-on AI problem solving and aims to future-proof Saudi Arabia’s talent for the digital age.

With the AI market expected to contribute $320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030, and Saudi Arabia expected to benefit the most from AI across the region, it is vital that the kingdom is equipped with the right skills and talent to enable this growth.

This new Diploma aligns directly with Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data & AI (NSDAI) which calls for 20,000 AI specialists within the next 5 years, helping to address Saudia Arabia’s AI talent gap by equipping local professionals with real industry experience, it stated.

Launched at the LEARN event in Riyadh, the diploma is fully approved by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and College of Excellence (CoE) and endorsed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), with support also being providing by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

Unlike typical academic programs, this diploma uniquely integrates classroom learning with applied projects. Students will work directly with sponsoring companies such as DataVolt on real-world challenges, developing Proof of Concept AI solutions that address live business problems and create graduates with job-ready skills.

As part of its commitment to the Diploma, DataVolt will sponsor five students from the inaugural cohort and guarantee their employment upon graduation, where they will work to support high-power densityworkloads in the company’s data centers, including its flagship AI factory campus under development in Oxagon.

The company is inviting other industry players to join as co-sponsors, ensuring the full cohort of 100 students (including 50% women) is funded and ready to commence studies in November 2025.

On the new initiative, Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt, said: "We are not only building the Kingdom’s next-generation data centres but also the local Saudi talent to power them, ensuring the country is prepared to lead the global AI economy in the long term."

"Our investment in this first-of-its-kind Diploma demonstrates our commitment to Vision 2030 and we encourage our partners across the industry to join us in sponsoring the program and future-proofing the local workforce," he added.

Salwa Smaoui, CEO of Innovatics, said: "This diploma is not just education - it is a strategic workforce initiative. Our mission is to ensure every graduate is ready to contribute on day one of graduation to the kingdom’s most ambitious and cutting-edge AI projects."

Tariq Alshamrani, the Chief Executive of EWA, said: "We are proud to partner with DataVolt and Innovatics to deliver this programme. Together, we are developing the next generation of data scientists and AI professionals who will power the Kingdom’s digital future."

DataVolt said it is investing in the development of data centre facilities across Saudi Arabia.

In February, the company had signed an agreement with NEOM to design and develop the region’s first sustainable, net-zero AI factory campus at Oxagon, the re-imagined industrial city within NEOM on the Red Sea coast.

An initial investment of $5 billion will fund the first phase of the planned 1.5 GW campus, which is expected to begin operations in 2028, it added.

