DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today directed the establishment of a specialised entity focused on ensuring fair trade and consumer rights protection.

The directive, which is aligned with the emirate’s initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainable economic growth, enhances Dubai’s attractiveness as a global fair trade destination that provides vast growth opportunities for businesses.

The announcement was made during the Dubai Executive Council’s meeting held today at Expo 2020 Dubai, chaired by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The Council also discussed a number of projects and policies on its agenda during the meeting.

Consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the new entity aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global economic hub and a major centre for trade and commerce, both of which are key drivers of Dubai’s economic growth. By promoting a competitive business environment, protection of consumer rights and fair trade, Dubai seeks to ensure a secure and seamless experience for consumers.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The trade sector is the backbone of our economy. Today, Dubai is a base for global, regional and local companies to tap opportunities in the world's most attractive and fastest-growing markets, and we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in supporting businesses to enhance their success and innovation."

"We seek to build an integrated system that supports equal opportunities and ensures the protection of business and consumer rights. At the same time, we aim to create the optimal environment for fostering the development of human resources and logistical capabilities in an integrated manner. Dubai has constantly demonstrated its ability to adapt to changes and create new opportunities across various economic sectors," he added.

The Executive Council also approved a policy aimed at addressing drug abuse and addiction, as well as rehabilitation. The policy will review the treatment and rehabilitation system for addiction, monitor recovery rates among individuals, and intensify preventive awareness programmes in partnership with concerned authorities.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s commitment to enhance preventive awareness in partnership with relevant entities and ensure the protection of the community. Dubai will also implement integrated programmes and policies that support the recovery of affected individuals and empower them to reconnect with society.