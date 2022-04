JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed relations between the two countries here on Thursday.



They reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields.

They also discussed exerted efforts toward the latest regional and international developments.

