ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, during a phone call, with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the bilateral relations between their countries, the prospects for cooperation and ways to enhance them in various fields.

The sides also reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the United Nations-backed agreement recently signed in Istanbul between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, which provides for the safe export of grain through the Black Sea to global markets, reiterating the UAE's full readiness to support all efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and reach a political settlement of the crisis.