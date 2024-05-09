South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday vowed Seoul would have both strong Ukraine ties and a "smooth relationship" with Russia, while ruling out direct shipments of weapons to Kyiv.

Despite disagreements with Moscow over purported arms deals with North Korea, Seoul "will do our best to pursue economic cooperation and common interests as smoothly as possible," Yoon said at a press conference, adding it was the country's "firm stance" that it would not provide lethal weapons to countries in conflict.