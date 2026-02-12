ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) on Thursday announced its financial results for the 12-month period ended 31st December 2025, recording full-year 2025 revenues of AED54.8 billion, broadly in line with the prior year.

EBITDA amounted to AED20.7 billion, underscoring the Group’s ability to generate consistent profitability and cash flows amid a year of significant transformation. EBITDA’s marginal decrease from AED21 billion in 2024 was primarily due to non-recurring, non-cash charges in TAQA’s Generation and O&G businesses.

Net income rose 5.6 percent year-on-year to AED7.5 billion.

Capital expenditure grew to AED14.5 billion, representing a 48.4 percent increase as TAQA accelerated investment in power, water, and transmission infrastructure, including in the 1 GW Al Dhafra Thermal Power Plant and the execution of other projects.

2025 was a year of focus and delivery, marked by transformative developments that reinforced TAQA’s integrated model and expanded its global footprint across power, water, and networks.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Chairman of TAQA, said, “TAQA’s achievements in 2025 reflect a clear commitment to building the essential infrastructure that underpins economic resilience and community wellbeing. By maintaining strong governance, financial discipline and a diversified asset base, TAQA continues to create sustainable value for shareholders and reinforce its role as a trusted long-term partner both at home in Abu Dhabi and internationally.

"As we look ahead, the focus remains on supporting energy and water security and strengthening the networks that will enable reliable delivery for generations to come.”

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA, stated, “Across the Group, we strengthened our position as a leading integrated utility, advancing growth across power, water, and transmission platforms at home and worldwide. We focused on priorities that prepare TAQA for the future, accelerating our international water strategy, including through the planned acquisition of GS Inima, expanding transmission networks to enhance grid resilience, and growing generation capacity in key markets.”

He added that TAQA's gross generation capacity now exceeds 70 GW, up from 24 GW in 2020, with renewables representing 63.8 percent of its portfolio, and over 40 percent of the desalination capacity now uses efficient reverse osmosis technology.

"Taken together, these developments demonstrate how we are progressing towards our 2030 targets, including delivering 150 GW of gross capacity, with two-thirds from renewables. We are well placed to play a key role in meeting rising demand and supporting the growth of digital and AI-driven industries, while continuing to provide reliable and sustainable solutions at scale,” Thabet noted.

Reflecting the net income growth last year, TAQA’s Board proposed a fixed dividend of 1.5 fils per share for Q4 2025, in line with the dividend policy, and a variable dividend of 0.7 fils per share for full-year 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 4.45 fils/share (FY2024: 4.25 fils/share).

The Board also proposed an updated dividend policy for 2026 – 2028, which continues to be based on fixed and variable components for the total annual dividend, with the fixed dividend continuing to grow year on year in line with the previous policy.