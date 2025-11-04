Riyadh - The net profits of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) reached SAR 154.70 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The registered net profits jumped by 220.28% from SAR 48.30 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.22 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.35 in 9M-24.

SPIMACO generated revenues amounting to SAR 1.30 billion in 9M-25, up 0.31% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.29 billion.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company turned profitable at SAR 43.60 million, compared to net losses valued at SAR 9.30 million in Q3-24.

Revenues hit SAR 415.30 million in Q3-25, lower by 7.15% than SAR 447.30 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits jumped by 21.11% from SAR 36 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 3.61% when compared to SAR 400.80 million.

