ABU DHABI - Presight on Thursday announced its financial results for the full year ending 31st December 2025, reporting revenue of AED3.03 billion for FY25, representing growth of 36.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) and exceeding company-compiled analyst consensus.

Organic revenue grew 25 percent, reflecting continued execution across international multi-year deployments and sectoral diversification.

EBITDA rose 23.5 percent to AED785 million, while profit after tax increased 8.6 percent to AED665.5 million.

The fourth quarter capped a strong year, with revenue of AED1.29 billion, up 23.6 percent YoY, and EBITDA of AED407.6 million, up 11.3 percent, supported by a favourable organic deployment mix, continued international momentum, and disciplined execution across major programmes.

International markets were an increasingly important driver of Presight’s growth in 2025. Revenue from markets outside the UAE increased 130 percent YoY to AED1.17 billion, accounting for 38.5 percent of total annual revenue, compared with 23 percent in 2024.

In Q4, international revenue rose 55 percent YoY and represented 46.5 percent of quarterly revenue, reflecting the strong demand for Presight’s sovereign AI deployment model across high-growth emerging markets.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presight, commented, “Presight’s outperformance in 2025 shows what happens when a clear strategy is matched by strong execution. As the UAE builds intelligence as a national infrastructure, Presight is turning advanced AI into scalable systems that drive long-term growth and competitiveness.

"The progress made this year, at home and abroad, lays a solid foundation for sustained growth and lasting value for shareholders, governments, and society.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “This marks 12 consecutive quarters of strong growth for Presight since our IPO in 2023, a reflection of our robust business strategy, proven ability to deliver intelligence-led infrastructure at scale, and growing international presence."

He added that Presight remains focused on scaling responsibly, deepening sovereign partnerships, and applying intelligence to deliver real and measurable outcomes for government and enterprise clients.

Since its IPO in 2023, Presight has delivered sustained and profitable growth, notwithstanding significant greenfield expansion and strategic investment in innovation and talent.

Over the past three years, Presight has achieved compound annual growth in revenue of 25 percent, with an average EBITDA margin of 27.7 percent.

Organic performance remained strong throughout the year. FY25 organic EBITDA increased 35.4 percent YoY, while Q4 organic EBITDA grew 40.7 percent, marking the strongest quarterly organic EBITDA performance since the company’s IPO.

Growth was supported by the execution of multi-year deployments across Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Albania, alongside continued expansion into emerging markets with strong demand for sovereign AI solutions.

Presight secured AED3.4 billion in new orders during FY25, including AED979 million in the fourth quarter. Closing backlog at the end of December 2025 was AED3.4 billion, a 13 percent increase YoY and an 85.1 percent increase over the past three years.

The company ended FY25 with a strong, debt-free balance sheet, providing financial flexibility to support continued investment in innovation, talent, and selective expansion opportunities.

Presight’s majority-owned subsidiary AIQ contributed materially to FY25 performance following a full year of consolidation. AIQ continued to strengthen its position in the energy sector, which remains a growth sector for the company.

Building on its FY25 performance, Presight extended and upgraded its medium-term guidance for the period 2025 to 2029, targeting revenue CAGR of 20–25 percent, EBITDA CAGR of 23–28 percent, and profit after tax CAGR of 21–26 percent, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth model, backlog depth, and international momentum.