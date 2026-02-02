PHOTO
Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, a comment that signaled potential de-escalation in tensions.
Iran is reviewing details of several diplomatic channels aimed at easing tensions with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that Tehran hoped for progress in the coming days.
Against the backdrop of a U.S. Navy buildup near Iran, Trump told reporters last week that Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington. His remarks came just hours after Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, wrote on X that preparations for talks were in progress.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose 0.2%, a day after falling the most in nearly 10 months - with shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Company gaining 2.9%.
Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.2%.
Dubai's main share index advanced 1.3%, led by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.
Iran's leadership warned of a regional conflict on Sunday if the U.S. were to attack it and it designated European Union armies as "terrorist groups" in a retaliatory move after the EU designated the country's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.
The Qatari index gained 0.4%, with Qatar National Bank - the Gulf's biggest lender by assets - rising 0.7%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)