Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday ‍after U.S. ‍President Donald Trump said Iran was "seriously talking" with ​Washington, a comment that signaled potential de-escalation in tensions.

Iran is reviewing ⁠details of several diplomatic channels aimed at easing tensions with the ⁠United States, ‌Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that Tehran hoped for progress in the ⁠coming days.

Against the backdrop of a U.S. Navy buildup near Iran, Trump told reporters last week that Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington. His remarks came just hours ⁠after Iran's top security official, ​Ali Larijani, wrote on X that preparations for talks were in progress.

Saudi Arabia's ‍benchmark stock index rose 0.2%, a day after falling the most ​in nearly 10 months - with shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Company gaining 2.9%.

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.2%.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.3%, led by a 3% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

Iran's leadership warned of a regional conflict on Sunday if the U.S. were to attack it and it ⁠designated European Union armies as "terrorist groups" in ‌a retaliatory move after the EU designated the country's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

The Qatari index gained ‌0.4%, with ⁠Qatar National Bank - the Gulf's biggest lender by assets - rising 0.7%.

