Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT) organised a workshop on Global Reservation Distribution Systems (GDS) to promote tourism in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism organised a workshop on global reservation distribution systems aimed at pushing the tourism industry in the Sultanate of Oman to new heights by increasing reservations in Omani hotels, and enabling tourist hotels to benefit from these systems in attracting a greater number of visitors to their hotel facilities.

The opening of the seminar, which was held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, was sponsored by His Excellency Azzan bin Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, confirmed that the Ministry is aware of the positive impact that the hospitality sector will have in the Sultanate of Oman by subscribing to these platforms, as the integration of hotels into these global platforms provides a large number of benefits.

Al Ghassani stated that this will lead to further expansion of a wide network of travel agencies and online reservation platforms, which will contribute to a significant increase in reservations from all over the world, leading to higher occupancy rates and a general strengthening of the hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

Al Ghassani indicated that GDS systems simplify the booking process for both travel agents and tourist hotels, providing a smooth and effective booking experience that allows international visitors to explore the tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman.

GDS systems are central booking platforms that allow travel agents from different countries of the world to access real-time tourism services such as flight prices, tourist hotels, car rentals and other essential products for the traveler

These systems serve as an important link between travel service providers (hotels) and reservation issuers (travel agents), allowing them to efficiently manage reservations and distribute their offers on a global scale.

The organisation of the workshop comes within the framework of implementing a number of initiatives and programs aimed at enabling tourism sector operators to promote the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination while ensuring a prosperous future for the hotel sector in the Sultanate of Oman, as the event will bring together many hotel establishments in the Sultanate of Oman.

The presence of the two major global reservation distribution service (GDS) companies, Travelport and Amadeus, at the workshop to provide representatives of these platforms with a unique opportunity to present their innovative solutions by facilitating direct communication between service providers and the hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman in its various categories.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism seeks to enhance the presence of the Sultanate of Oman in the global tourism market and enhance revenue streams to serve the aspirations of the Oman Tourism Strategy and the comprehensive tourism development plan.