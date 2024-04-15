Muscat – With the just concluded Eid al Fitr celebrations spanning five days, the interior regions of the sultanate witnessed a significant resurgence in tourism. Popular tourist spots were abuzz with visitors flocking to relish moments with family and friends.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism reported Wadi Bani Khalid received 25,447 visitors from April 10 to 13. Located 203km from Muscat, this natural site in North Sharqiyah is popular for its perennial streams and is a favourite among the wadis in the region.

Ain al Thawrah, also known as Nakhal Springs, in South Batinah, became a hive of activity during the holidays. The site, renowned for its tranquility and natural splendour, attracted hordes of tourists. In response to the site’s growing popularity, enhancements such as rest houses, cafes and other tourist services are being developed.

After learning about Nakhal Springs through tour guides, a French national decided to visit and was impressed by its rural charm.

Another visitor, from Belgium, visited Nakhal after an online search and was left enchanted when he visited. He, however, pointed out the need for signposts for an improved visitor experience.

Nakhal Fort hosted an Eid forum that commenced on April 13, invigorating the local tourism sector. The event, set to run till April 18, was opened by Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah. It features cultural programmes, a showcase of handicrafts made by local artisans, rides, a zip line and traditional food stalls.

The Eid celebrations in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, South Sharqiyah, included an equestrian festival, spotlighting the region’s traditional Sabq races and Ardha shows, in which 70 riders presented riding skills and a slice of Omani culture.

The large turnout of visitors and the diversity of events underscore the essence of Oman’s welcoming heritage and rich culture.

