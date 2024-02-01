Bahrain - A delegation comprising representatives from 10 tourist establishments, including resorts and hotels, have undertaken a trip, organised by ‘Visit Bahrain’, to the Russian capital, Moscow, to showcase Bahrain’s diverse tourist attractions.

The group will highlight the array of sports and entertainment events held throughout the year in the kingdom, and the exceptional services offered by private tourism sector establishments to both individual tourists and groups.

Organised by Visit Bahrain, a dinner event in Moscow featured speeches, business meetings, networking sessions, and the coordination of tourism programmes tailored for Russian tourists planning to visit Bahrain. It was attended by nearly a hundred guests, including representatives from major tourism companies, travel agencies, and tourism offices in Russia.

Ali Amralla, the CEO of Visit Bahrain, commended the productive outcomes derived from both the visit and the dinner event and affirmed that numerous Russian partners in the tourism and travel sector have expressed their eagerness to either enter the Bahraini tourism market for the first time or expand their existing market presence.

This involves visit of Russian tourists to Bahrain in organised groups, adhering to agreed-upon visiting schedules and entertainment programmes.

Amralla said: “Substantial efforts were invested in meticulous preparation for the visit and the dinner party to achieve fruitful results that are expected to positively impact the influx of Russian tourists to Bahrain.

“This, in turn, aims to elevate hotel and tourism occupancy rates while supporting the broader initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority in advancing the tourism sector.

"We anticipate that the positive outcomes of our endeavours will extend beyond the participating tourist facilities to benefit numerous sector entities, and the invitation is extended to all to partake and showcase their enticing tourism offers and programmes."

It is noteworthy that the Russian tourism market ranks among the world's largest, with projections indicating that the total number of Russians embarking on international tourist trips this year will reach 10 million.

According to official tourism indicators, the number of Russian visitors to Bahrain reached 23,761 during the period from January to September in the year 2023.

