LONDON - A likely halt of foreign tourism in Israel due to the war with Hamas is likely to have "minimal" impact on the country's economy rating firm S&P Global said on Monday, although it could cause significant problems in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

S&P estimated that a 10%-30% drop in Egypt's tourist revenues could cost the country 4%-11% of foreign exchange reserves if central bank opted to intervene, while in Lebanon it could deliver an up to 10% hit to GDP to its already suffering economy.

