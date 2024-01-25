NEOM, the $500 billion flagship project of Saudi Arabia, confirmed plans on Wednesday to boost its portfolio with an exclusive sanctuary resort, as it seeks to cash in on the growing eco-tourism market.

The planned luxury destination, called Zardun, will be a four-square-kilometre haven overlooking the Gulf of Aqaba, NEOM said on Wednesday.

Featuring at least three luxury boutique hotels, the site will stretch down from the mountains to the seashore and will be filled with native plants and animals.

The buildings are designed to “merge harmoniously with the surrounding landscape”, while guests will be offered a host of eco-tourism activities, including educational and field programs on nature protection, conservation and rewilding.

The project is Saudi’s latest real estate offering that aims to get a slice of the growing eco-tourism market.

Sustainable tourist destinations that promote eco-friendly practices and conserve the environment are gaining popularity, according to recent research by Savills. It cited a 2022 study that suggests the eco-tourism market could grow every year by an average of 15% between 2021 and 2027.

The latest NEOM project will also feature a 360-degree observation deck. The eco-tourism activities that await guests will include trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing, stargazing, meditation, yoga and other sports and leisure pursuits.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com