Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Italian hospitality company Arsenale today (January 27) officially unveiled the final designs of the Dream of the Desert train, the first five-star luxury train in the Middle East.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in redefining luxury rail travel in the region, seamlessly blending contemporary opulence with the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, reported SPA.

The Dream of the Desert train consists of 14 carriages housing 34 luxury suites, offering an exclusive and intimate experience for travellers.

According to SAR, the unveiling of the designs represents a major advancement in the execution of the agreement signed last year between SAR and Arsenale.

Dream of the Desert’s ambitious vision, it stated, was to redefine luxury train travel in the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030’s objective of enhancing high-end tourism and supporting the cultural sector.

Designed as a moving five-star destination, the train combines world-class hospitality with exquisite design, setting a new benchmark for premium rail travel.

Inspired by the desert landscape and traditional Saudi architecture, the interiors feature refined craftsmanship, with earthy tones, luxurious textiles, and intricate decorative details, stated the report.

Architectural elements and motifs from iconic Saudi landmarks—including Madain Saleh and Hail—are elegantly woven into the train's design, offering passengers a journey that is both visually and culturally enriching.

Departing from Riyadh, the train will traverse SAR’s Northern Railway network, allowing guests to explore some of Saudi Arabia's most breathtaking heritage and natural sites.

This announcement coincides with the visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the Kingdom, reported SPA.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of SAR Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, emphasizing the strategic significance of the project, said: "The National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to develop an integrated transport network that strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub."

"The Dream of the Desert train is a testament to our commitment to this vision, delivering innovative solutions that elevate both the transport and tourism sectors. This project reflects the Kingdom’s ambitious drive to develop world-class infrastructure while offering unparalleled travel experiences that reinforce Saudi Arabia's status as a premier global tourism destination. The train combines luxury, innovation, and cultural authenticity, setting a new standard in rail travel," he added.

Thanks to the collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the train will feature curated cultural programs, ensuring passengers experience Saudi Arabia's traditions in an immersive and engaging way, said the SPA report.

Additionally, the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Center for Development Authorities Support are working on unique tourism itineraries that integrate seamlessly with the train journey, providing guests with an unparalleled window into the heart of Saudi heritage, it stated.

Arsenale Group CEO Paolo Barletta, expressing his enthusiasm for the project, said: "When we first envisioned Dream of the Desert, our goal was to create an unparalleled travel experience—one that would take guests on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Saudi Arabia."

"This project is more than just a luxury train; it is a fully immersive experience that blends refined design, world-class hospitality, and rich cultural traditions. Working with SAR, the Ministry of Culture, and the Saudi Tourism Authority has been an extraordinary collaboration, allowing us to bring this vision to life in a way that authentically reflects Saudi Arabia’s beauty," he stated.

"We are proud of this achievement and look forward to welcoming our first guests on board. Dream of the Desert is expected to begin operations by the end of Q3 2026, with booking details and exclusive packages to be announced soon on the official website," he added.

SAR Chief Executive Dr Bashar bin Khalid AlMalik said: "We believe our role extends beyond operating a railway network - we are actively attracting global investments to introduce advanced transport solutions that support economic growth and regional connectivity."

"The Dream of the Desert train is a prime example of this commitment, demonstrating how collaboration between private and public sector entities can create groundbreaking experiences in luxury transport. With this project, we are setting a new benchmark for service excellence, merging comfort and sophistication to position Saudi Arabia among the world's top luxury rail travel destinations," he added.

