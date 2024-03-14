CANNES — Diriyah Company announced the unveiling of The Arena in Diriyah, a revolutionary 20,000-seat multipurpose venue designed by HKS Architects.



The announcement was made at MIPIM in Cannes, highlighting the venue's role in Diriyah’s ambitious $63.2 billion masterplan aimed at fostering cultural and economic development in Saudi Arabia.



Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, within The City of Earth, The Arena aspires to be the premier venue in the Middle East for sports, entertainment, and cultural events.



The design of The Arena, inspired by the surrounding natural geology and traditional Najdi architecture, encapsulates centuries of heritage while incorporating state-of-the-art technology to ensure flexibility, exceptional acoustics, and optimal viewing experiences.



This venue is intended to serve as a tourism and cultural landmark, drawing international visitors and significantly enriching the region's events landscape.



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, emphasized that The Arena symbolizes the fusion of tradition with innovation and is crucial to establishing Diriyah as a world-class destination deeply rooted in Saudi heritage.



The Arena's versatile design will enable it to host a wide array of events in quick succession, enhancing the entertainment offerings of the region.



Adjacent to The Arena will be a lively shopping and dining district, as well as the Plaza, an outdoor space designed for live performances and community engagement.



This development is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to boost the entertainment sector and stimulate economic growth through tourism.



HKS Architects' lead architect Alex Thomas expressed pride in the project, noting that the architecture evokes local geological formations and ancient Najdi forts.



The Arena's design includes 'digital waterfalls' that light up the structure, serving as a beacon and inviting guests to the dynamic experiences within.



The Arena in Diriyah is positioned to be a landmark in the unprecedented masterplan of Diriyah, championing a lifestyle that marries heritage with innovation and plays a significant role in enhancing Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for world-class events and cultural tourism.

