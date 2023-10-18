RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of its e-visa system to encompass six additional countries.



The Ministry of Tourism revealed that visitors from Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, and Mauritius can now avail e-visas for purposes such as leisure, business, and religious travel, limited to Umrah.



This expansion brings the total number of countries granted visitor e-visas by Saudi Arabia to an impressive 63.



Additionally, individuals holding valid Schengen, UK, and US visas that have been previously utilized for entry into those respective countries are eligible for the e-visa.



Permanent residents of EU and GCC countries, the UK, and the US are also included in this provision.



Saudi Arabia, in its commitment to facilitating seamless travel, continues to offer the free 96-hour Stopover Visa.



This visa allows passengers traveling via Saudia and Flynas to enjoy a stay of up to 96 hours in the country before reaching their final destination.



This strategic initiative aligns with the broader objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on economic diversification and development.



The ambitious goals include elevating the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP from 3% to over 10% and generating one million job opportunities within the Saudi tourism sector.



The Ministry of Tourism initially introduced the visitor e-visa in 2019, providing a gateway for tourists from eligible countries to explore Saudi Arabia's tourist destinations, partake in entertainment events, and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Saudi culture and traditions.



Looking forward, the Ministry of Tourism is committed to further expanding the list of countries and regions whose citizens may obtain visitor e-visas.



This expansion will be concurrent with the ongoing development and enlargement of the tourism sector infrastructure in the Kingdom, signaling Saudi Arabia's dedication to becoming a premier global tourist destination.

