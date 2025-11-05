Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for MakkahCity & Holy Sites (RCMC) has signed a strategic agreement with Almosafer,part of Seera Group, to strengthen the tourism ecosystem in Makkah and enhancethe overall pilgrim and visitor journey.

Through this collaboration,Almosafer will work closely with RCMC to showcase Makkah’s cultural andspiritual heritage while introducing innovative, technology-enabled servicesdesigned to deliver a seamless, world-class experience for visitors from withinSaudi Arabia and around the world.

The partnership leveragesAlmosafer’s integrated travel services platform and diverse portfolio of brandsto curate enriching experiences for Makkah’s millions of annual visitors. Thisincludes:

● Mawasim, Almosafer’s Hajj& Umrah tour operator, which will enhance religious travel services andpilgrim facilitation.

● Discover Saudi, itsdestination management company, which will design and promote Umrah+itineraries that combine spiritual rituals with cultural, historical, andleisure experiences in Makkah.

By integrating Almosafer’smarket expertise, digital technologies, and global marketing capabilities withRCMC’s vision for destination development, the agreement aims to introduceauthentic yet elevated experiences that align with international standardswhile respecting the sanctity of Makkah.

Khalid Kurdi, GM-DMO said:"This agreement with Almosafer reflects our commitment to developingMakkah’s tourism offering in a way that protects its sacred identity whileembracing excellence in visitor experience. Together, we will deliver servicesthat are authentic, innovative, and deeply respectful of the city’s spiritualsignificance."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO ofAlmosafer (Part of Seera Group), added: “We are honoured to partner with theRoyal Commission for Makkah City & Holy Sites. Makkah holds globalspiritual significance, and through this collaboration, we aim to design integratedsolutions and signature experiences that meet the highest international tourismstandards while honouring the essence of the pilgrim journey.”

