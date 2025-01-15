Muscat – The sultanate has signed an agreement on arrangements for the 1446 AH haj season in efforts to enhance cooperation and facilitate haj pilgrimage for Omani citizens.

The agreement was formalised during the Haj Conference and Exhibition, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Monday, marking the official start of preparations for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

The agreement was signed by H E Dr Mohammed Said al Maamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and Dr Tawfiq Fawzan al Rabiah, representing the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

The agreement aims to ensure a smooth and well-organised haj experience for Omani pilgrims, addressing key logistics, service standards and other necessary preparations.

It outlines several key aspects, including the quota of pilgrims from Oman, with a total of 14,000 expected to perform haj in 1446 AH.

In order to streamline the process, the data of Omani pilgrims will be processed through the Nusuk platform before the 14th of Shaaban 1446 AH.

Arrival and departure of pilgrims will take place via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman International Airport in Medina, while those travelling by land will use the Rub al Khali border.

All pilgrims will be required to comply with the guidelines and travel regulations detailed in the Nusuk platform, ensuring they meet all necessary travel requirements and deadlines. The agreement also emphasises the commitment of Saudi authorities to implement service packages that adhere to agreed standards and costs, ensuring that pilgrims receive the highest level of service during their journey.

