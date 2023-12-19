Jannat Tours UK Limited is thrilled to announce a pioneering partnership with MCDC (Makkah Company for Development and Construction), aiming to elevate the Hajj experience for pilgrims coming from Europe and Americas.



This collaboration involves a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makkah Company for Development and Construction, known as "MCDC."



MCDC, is the parent company of the iconic Makkah Hotels and Towers and a leading Hajj service provider in the Nusuk Platform, joins hands with Jannat Tours UK to streamline the Hajj experience and booking process for pilgrims coming from Europe and America.



With over two decades of experience in Hajj pilgrimage services and hospitability in Makkah and Madinah, MCDC led by Saad Khayat, the Cluster General Manager of Makkah Hotel & Towers, undeniably will bring valuable expertise to this joint venture. In the meantime, Mohamed Darwish, the Founder of Jannat Tours UK Ltd stated that the goal of this innovative collaboration with the industry expert MCDC is to provide top-notch Hajj and Umrah services to European and American pilgrims.



Mohamed Darwish, the founder of Jannat Tours UK, emphasized, “Our geographical location in the main hub of Europe with the strong partnership of MCDC, will enable Jannat Tour UK to serve Muslim communities in Europe and America in a better way. and we aim to offer affordable tailor-made, luxury, premium, and standard Hajj packages to the pilgrims.”



MCDC is in its final stage of introducing Hajj packages into the Nusuk Hajj Platform, the dynamic and official platform owned by Saudi Ministry of Hajj & Umrah.



Saad Khayat of MCDC expressed his satisfaction, stating, that “We are delighted to partner with Jannat Tours UK, committed to provide unique and spiritually enriching Hajj services, and the team at Jannat Tours is closely connected with MCDC’s flagship properties, Makkah Hotels and Towers.”



This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the Hajj service offering, reflecting the excellence and innovation of each entity in providing services excellence for pilgrims who are eagerly looking forward to reserving their Hajj packages in Nusuk Platform.

