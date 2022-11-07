Bahrain-based Kanoo Travel, the first IATA member agency in the GCC, has unveiled a roadmap that builds upon a robust digitalization plan to deploy state-of-the-art technology, cloud-based contact centres and enable intelligent retailing.

The key strategic initiatives from 2023 to 2027 aim to provide customers with a highly tailored next-generation travel platform.

As the largest travel management company in the Mena region, Kanoo Travel’s new strategy will prioritize key investments in artificial intelligence and digital platforms, data analytics software and cloud based infrastructure solutions to redefine the entire customer travel journey and experience at every touchpoint. This is in line with the company’s mission to provide the most sophisticated travel solutions on a global level, and cater to the needs of the future travellers’ changing behaviours and needs.

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Travel, said: “The Kanoo Family takes priority in investing in our travel division and its people. Through this investment, we are also strengthening our technological skills to give our customers a fulfilling journey. We are consistently striving to grasp opportunities and reacting by developing and setting best practices, all while responding to the changing marketplace. Our future roadmap 2023-2027 and its outlined strategic initiatives will target the future of travel for both the individual and the corporation.”

Zaeem Gama, Kanoo Travel CEO, added: “Kanoo Travel is now entering a new phase, backed by an extensive corporate strategy and full-scale digital transformation master plan that will enable prominent improvements, allowing us to become faster at identifying and addressing shifts in the landscape, exploring diverse revenue stream opportunities, in addition to engaging with new potential global travel management partners.”

“Kanoo Travel has shown the ability to overcome the hardest of challenges, especially during the major shift in the industry resulting from the pandemic. We continued to grow the successful business through passion, commitment, and innovation, despite the obstacles. The new transition and direction clears the path to capture untapped opportunities in the sector and further foster positive outcomes and relations across the region,” Gama explained.

For more than 80 years, Kanoo Travel has cemented their legacy as pioneers of the travel industry in the Middle East, and this new vision only serves to solidify their reputation with a purpose driven plan to redefine the travel ecosystem and maintain growth in the region.

