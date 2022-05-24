RIYADH — The Saudi Post and Logistics (SPL) has responded to questions about whether the shipments that are purchased from abroad through websites are subject to value added tax.



The SPL has confirmed that the value-added tax is calculated at 15% based on the value of the shipment shown on the shipping label by the sender of package.



Calculating the value-added tax at 15% is a requirement from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), in addition to being a requirement for all postal service providers to collect it on shipments coming from outside Saudi Arabia, SPL noted.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).