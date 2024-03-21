Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) is urging institutions that pay VAT taxes whose annual supplies of goods and services exceeding SAR40 million to submit their tax returns for February by March 31.



ZATCA urged entities to promptly submit their VAT returns through the website zatca.gov.sa, or through the authority's smartphone application ZATCA, to avoid penalties for late submission, which range from 5% to 25% of the declared VAT returns.



Businesses seeking to obtain more information about VAT should contact ZATCA by phone at 19993; it works 24/7. They may also reach out via the Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs account on the X platform: @Zatca_Care, via email: info@zatca.gov.sa, or through the live chat on the authority's website: zatca.gov.sa.



VAT is an indirect tax levied on all goods and services purchased and sold by entities. There are a few exceptions.