Riyadh -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged commercial establishments to pay value-added tax (VAT) to submit VAT statements for last November and December by January 15.



ZATCA urged these establishments to submit their tax statements via the zatca.gov.sa website to avoid a fine of a minimum 5% of the tax value owed.



The authority urged taxpayers in the commercial sector wishing to receive more information on VAT to make contact via the call centre number 19993, which operates 24/7, through the X account @ Zatca _Care, through e-mail info@zatca.gov.sa, or on instant chat via the authority's website zatca.gov.sa.



VAT is an indirect tax on all goods and services purchased and sold by most establishments; some exceptions apply.