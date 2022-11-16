RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that a new study was launched aimed at linking the Saudi regions with railways and evaluating the impact of this on tourism and logistics services.



In an interview with Al Arabiya Television on the sidelines of the Riyadh Economic Forum, the minister said that the Land Bridge Project is one of the most important projects of the Saudi transport strategy, as it links the eastern and western parts of the Kingdom.



The minister said that the study looks at global experiences in the field of railway connectivity, the advantages of linkage, and the available gaps. He stressed that there is complementarity between this study and the national railway strategy, which requires doubling the size of railways in the Kingdom until 2030 from 5,500 km at present to 13,000 km.



The minister indicated that the strategy aims to complete the Gulf train project and link Riyadh with the capitals of the Gulf region with trains equipped with advanced technologies.

