H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the tourism sector represents a key pillar of the national economy and a major driver of sustainable development, supported by the UAE’s ambitious vision, strong fundamentals and advanced infrastructure, which have consolidated its position among the world’s leading tourism destinations.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Saud’s attendance today, accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, at the Emirates Tourism Council meeting organised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort.

The meeting was chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and attended by senior officials, representatives of the tourism and hospitality sectors, and more than 150 tourism establishments from across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has firmly established its position on the global tourism map, becoming one of the world’s most preferred destinations.

He added that the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah is a central pillar of the emirate’s development strategy, driven by a clear vision aimed at achieving sustainable, future-oriented growth supported by expertise and strengthened through effective partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted that the emirate has developed a strong and diversified tourism model that supports economic growth, enhances quality of life and boosts its competitiveness and tourism standing locally, regionally and globally, through forward planning and close cooperation with relevant entities.

He affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah will continue to strengthen its tourism sector, leveraging its advanced infrastructure, high-quality projects and growing investments to reinforce its position as a leading tourism destination and increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP.

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also noted that the UAE has overcome various challenges throughout its development journey, emerging each time stronger and more cohesive thanks to its wise leadership, social cohesion, and the shared sense of unity, belonging and responsibility among citizens and residents.

He pointed out that the country’s advanced infrastructure, established institutions, world-class airports and leading tourism destinations form a solid foundation for continued growth and enhance its ability to effectively address global changes and turn them into opportunities that support development and strengthen competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stressed the importance of continued collaboration between government departments and private sector partners to explore new opportunities, drive innovation and keep pace with global trends, ensuring the sector’s sustained growth trajectory.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri chaired the council sessions, which featured an opening address outlining the national vision and future directions of the tourism sector, followed by an open discussion with tourism and hospitality representatives on key challenges, opportunities, growth prospects, innovation, market development, as well as proposals and recommendations to support the sector’s next phase.

Al Marri indicated that, guided by the leadership’s vision, the UAE has placed significant emphasis on developing the tourism sector as a key driver of economic growth and competitiveness. Over recent years, the country has strengthened partnerships with key tourism markets to enhance its global appeal and has focused on delivering integrated and distinctive tourism experiences based on innovation and service quality, alongside upgrading tourism infrastructure in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

He added, “We have worked with major tourism markets to ease travel restrictions, while ensuring flexible and competitive travel policies. We also continue to collaborate with insurance companies, corporate travel programme managers and relevant entities in key source markets to support seamless travel flows and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism and hospitality sectors in the coming period.”

He also reviewed positive hospitality sector performance indicators for January and February 2026, which reflected a strong start to the year. Hotel occupancy rates reached around 85 %, while revenues exceeded AED9.8 billion during the two months, marking a 17% year-on-year growth, underscoring strong demand for the UAE’s tourism destinations and global market confidence in its competitiveness.