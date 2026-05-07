As part of its ongoing efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism, Qatar Tourism (QT) and Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW) have announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU). The collaboration aims to support the integration of all segments of society within the tourism sector and to create a more accommodating and comfortable environment for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

The MoU includes the launch of the ‘Autism-Friendly Spaces’ initiative as a pilot phase in one of the country’s hotels, as an innovative step towards empowering individuals with autism. The framework of cooperation also encompasses the implementation of joint awareness initiatives, the development of specialised training programmes for tourism sector workers to enhance their understanding of the diverse needs of visitors, as well as the exchange of technical and advisory expertise.

Commenting on the initiative, Omar Abdulrahman Al-Jaber, head of Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, stated: “The memorandum of understanding between Qatar Tourism and the Qatar Foundation for Social Work represents an important step towards cementing the concept of inclusive tourism in the State of Qatar, and reflects our ongoing commitment to constructive collaboration with various government entities to achieve a positive and sustainable impact.

“Through this partnership, we are working to develop and support qualitative initiatives, including the ‘Autism-Friendly Spaces’ initiative, which contributes to enhancing the visitor experience and empowering all segments of society. We also reaffirm our commitment to embedding the principles of social responsibility and encouraging the tourism sector to adopt best practices that reflect the values of inclusivity and innovation, in support of Qatar’s position as a leading and integrated tourism destination.”

In this context, Rashid Mohammed Al Hamda Al Naimi, CEO of the QFSW, affirmed that this initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to its role in advocating for and promoting the rights of people with disabilities, through the development of practical and innovative models that contribute to creating environments that are more inclusive and responsive to the needs of all, thereby enhancing their active participation in various aspects of life.

The strategic partnership aligns with Qatar Tourism’s objectives of developing a sustainable tourism sector that caters to the needs of all, and reflects the country’s commitment to supporting social responsibility and empowering and integrating all segments of society. The initiative also seeks to encourage all entities operating within the tourism sector, including hotels, facilities, and service providers to adopt similar practices that elevate the visitor experience and reinforce Qatar’s image as a leading global tourism destination in inclusion and social innovation.

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