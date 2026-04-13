Almost 60% (59.3%) of holiday companies offering tours globally have reported a drop of ‘20% or more’ in enquiries since the start of the Iran war, a new poll suggests.

In the survey of 112 travel companies worldwide, conducted by Responsible Travel, almost 80% (79.5%) of respondents reported a drop in holiday enquiries, with 56% reporting ‘no sign’ of improvement.

One hundred percent of companies whose tours are based in the Middle East reported a drop in enquiries of 20% or more. The same was true of 68% of those with Asia tours, and 52% of those whose tours are in Europe.

Some companies reported no bookings since the outbreak of the war, with severe cancellation levels of up to 90%.

‘Flexible incentives’

Some respondents reported fearing long-term impacts from instability and rising costs resulting from the war. Others were more hopeful of seeing interest pick up ‘within weeks’, while some operators in regions not directly impacted by the war foresaw increased trading.

Some respondents credited flexible cancellation or postponement policies in helping to reassure travellers and boost confidence.

Responsible Travel works with over 450 travel company partners worldwide, including many small, independent local operators.

Tim Williamson, Responsible Travel customer director, said: “The human costs of war are incalculable, and the announcement of a ceasefire is extremely welcome. From an industry perspective, the drop in tourist numbers – as well as rising costs associated with a prolonged conflict – hits small businesses and communities dependent on tourism the hardest. We’ve heard first-hand from many of our members worldwide of the significant impacts already felt and concern for livelihoods. It’s imperative that this ceasefire becomes permanent and stability resumes.” -TradeArabia News Service