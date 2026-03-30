As part of ongoing efforts to position Al Ain Region as a key tourist destination, and in alignment with strategic tourism development projects in the area, a Hotel Refurbishment Scheme has been launched to enhance the quality of hotel accommodations in Al Ain Region, elevating the overall visitor experience.

Implemented by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this initiative proactively addresses hotel development needs to ensure the hospitality infrastructure continues to meet and surpass global standards.

Under the scheme, hotel owners with properties that are eligible can receive a capital expenditure rebate of up to 12% of eligible investments.

An additional 5% premium rebate is available for upgrades from unbranded to branded hotels, increases in star rating, and renovations of heritage properties, varying by star rating.

The rebates will be disbursed after the renovation has been completed.

The initiative arrives at a time of strong growth for Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. Al Ain Region welcomed 473,077 guests in 2025 (+9% year-on-year).

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached AED 204 ($55.54) (+17% year-on-year), while occupancy was at 66% (+9% year-on-year).

Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Al Ain Region is a living testament to the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity and a vital pillar of our tourism ecosystem. The Hotel Refurbishment Scheme reflects our commitment to preserving the unique charm of this region, while elevating hospitality standards to ensure its offerings are world-class. By cultivating a vibrant and competitive tourism environment, this initiative will attract a wider range of visitors seeking adventure, wellness, and authentic cultural experiences, all enhanced with modern comforts.”

Al Ain Region, renowned as Abu Dhabi’s “living oasis” and home to The Cultural Sites of Al Ain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasts a rich history, with evidence of human presence spanning 8,000 years.

Its blend of cultural heritage, world-class hospitality, and adventure tourism has earned it the prestigious title of Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025 and Arab Capital of Tourism for 2026.

Strategic investments like the Hotel Refurbishment Scheme will further elevate Al Ain Region’s appeal as a destination where deep-rooted heritage is seamlessly complemented by an enhanced hospitality sector.

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