Dubai Safari Park is offering two limited-time promotions as it approaches the end of its seventh season, closing on May 31.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of the Family, the initiatives aim to provide families with an engaging mix of education, conservation, and entertainment.

The “Kids Go Free – Safari Bundle” allows two children aged 12 and under to enter free with each paying adult, making it ideal for family outings.

Meanwhile, the “Buy 2 Get 2 Free – Safari Bundle” gives visitors two additional tickets at no cost when purchasing two, offering value for groups. Both deals are available on weekdays and weekends.

The park features six themed zones—African Village, Explorer Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Kids’ Farm, and Al Wadi—connected by a shuttle train.

Visitors can enjoy immersive wildlife experiences through the Explorer Safari Tour and Arabian Desert Safari, as well as live shows like the Birds Kingdom presentation.

To ensure comfort during warmer weather, the park provides air-conditioned shuttle trains and misting fans throughout key areas.

Additionally, part of every ticket supports the park’s conservation efforts, contributing to wildlife protection locally and globally. -TradeArabia News Service

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