AMMAN — Tourism revenue in Jordan declined by 3.2 per cent during the first two months of 2026, reaching $1.2 billion, down from $1.3 billion year-on-year.

Data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed that the decline was driven by a 3.6 per cent drop in tourist arrivals, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The data also showed an increase in tourism income from European visitors (49.8 per cent), as well as from American (13.4 per cent) and Asian (9.6 per cent) tourists.

In contrast, the revenue declined from Jordanian expatriates (9.6 per cent), Arab visitors (6.6 per cent) and other nationalities (8.7 per cent).

Also, spending on outbound tourism fell by 3.1 per cent during the same period, totalling $332.2 million.

Tourism revenue in 2025 grew by 7.6 per cent to $7.790 billion, reversing a 2.3 per cent decline recorded in 2024, when revenues stood at $7.239 billion, CBJ data showed in January.

The increase in 2025 was driven by a 15.3 per cent rise in the number of tourists, according to the CBJ data.

The data indicated higher tourism revenue in 2025 from European nationalities by 39.8per cent, Asian nationalities 32.7 per cent, American nationalities 18.8 per cent, Arab nationalities 4 per cent and other nationalities 32.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from CBJ on Wednesday showed that total remittances to the Kingdom rose by 11.9 per cent in January, reaching $373.6 million, while outbound remittances increased by 13.3 per cent to $152.8 million, Petra, reported.

The data indicated that transfers from the United Arab Emirates ranked first among inbound remittances, accounting for 22.6 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 19.6 per cent, the United States at 17.3 per cent, and Qatar at 9.1 per cent, while other countries accounted for 31.4 per cent.

As for outbound remittances, Egypt was the main destination, accounting for 38.2 per cent, followed by Bangladesh at 13.8 per cent and the Philippines at 5.1 per cent, while other countries accounted for 42.9 per cent of total outbound transfers.

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