AMMAN — A total of 265,760 Jordanians travelled abroad for tourism during January and February.

According to official data reviewed by Al Mamlaka TV, the number declined by 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, during which 288,834 departures were recorded.

As for January, the number of departures reached 161,709, and 104,051 in February.

Regarding the Domestic Tourism through the "Urdunna Jannah" domestic tourism programme, the Ministry of Tourism said that nearly 51,000 participants in May joined the programme within a month of its re-launch, across 1,422 trips and buses.

The programme involved 1,422 tourist guides, 117 tourism and travel agencies, 81 restaurants, and 63 hotels and tourist camps, while the number of participants who booked directly using their private vehicles reached 445.

Central Bank of Jordan data previously showed a decrease by 6.3 per cent in tourism spending by Jordanians and residents travelling abroad during the first quarter of 2026, falling to $459.7 million.

Net tourism income also declined during the first quarter of 2026 by 2.8 per cent, reaching $1.19 billion.

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