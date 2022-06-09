Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has launched the automated approval service for applications of deletion and addition on transshipment policies and containers on the export manifest, in cooperation with Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), where the service includes all ports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The new service aims at enabling marine agents from receiving an automated approval for amending applications on the transshipment policies and containers so as to contributed to improving the experience of marine agents, facilitating the transshipment process at the ports, and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s share of transit trade, in a bid to realize national goals and Saudi Vision 2030 aspirations in making the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a global logistic hub.



The service is an extension of the development initiatives and programs to facilitate customs procedures and related logistic services, in implementation of one of its most important strategic pillars that aim at facilitating trade exchange and realizing the client satisfaction in a way that accords with the Saudi Vision 2030 in displaying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an investment attractive environment and a global hub in providing logistic services.



For its part, Mawani attaches great importance to offering unique and distinguished e-services to its clients as part of its strategic goals to empower the national economy and industry under its role within the National Transport and Logistic Services Strategy.