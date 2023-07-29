Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo transported more than 1.5 million tonnes of air freight, accounting for 8.14% share in the global market from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 according to Qatar Airways Group annual report 2022/2023.

Qatar Airways Cargo maintained its position as the world’s leading air cargo carrier throughout the 2022/2023 financial year, forging ahead with a strategic focus on growth, sustainability and digitalisation, and supporting the continuity of global trade, despite ongoing market challenges.

The report revealed that the world’s largest cargo carrier serves over 70 freighter destinations and more than 150 belly-hold passenger destinations worldwide. With a tonnage of 159,730,903 kg in chargeable weight, Qatar Airways Cargo declined by 9.39 percent in chargeable weight compared to the same period in the previous year.

The carrier transported more than 1,541,041 tonnes of air freight, accounting for a 8.14 percent share in the global market from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

It added, Qatar Airways Cargo successfully managed a broad range of demanding shipments in 2022/2023. With an overall 84,000 tonnes of pharmaceutical products transported, including 4,000 tonnes of vaccines and over 1,200 tonnes of COVID vaccines, the cargo carrier has maintained its strong engagement in helping curb the pandemic.

Moreover, providing safe transportation of 12,600 horses has confirmed its leading position in this field. Qatar Airways Cargo has also achieved a considerable number of charter operations with more than 1,400 charter flights last year, which includes charters for e-commerce, animals, music band tours and FIFA related activities.

In addition to this, throughout 2022/2023, Qatar Airways Cargo continued its expansion around the globe by adding. freighter frequencies to Athens, Cairo and Riyadh, as well as the Passenger Freighter flights to Colombo and Penang.

By applying its Next Generation vision to all areas of its business, Qatar Airways Cargo has brought enhancements to its services and sharply accelerated its digital transformation.

In that respect, another key event in 2022 was the launch of the Digital Lounge, Qatar Airways Cargo’s new web platform, designed to provide a more streamlined and connected booking experience for customers.

As part of the carrier’s omnichannel strategy, the platform offers users direct access to the main three bookings platforms of the industry.

Safety and security continue to be the number one priority for the cargo carrier and, in 2022, the carrier received IATA CEIV Lithium Batteries certification for its strict adherence to the highest standards and regulations, becoming the second airline in the world, and the first in the Middle East, to be CEI Lithium Batteries certified.

With a solid and ever-growing network, as well as consistently high levels of customer service, Qatar Airways Cargo earned two major industry awards during 2022/2023, including Air Cargo Week’s Cargo Airline of the Year award for the second year in a row and received the Development 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year at Aidex 2022.

The report added, looking towards the 2023/24 financial year, the cargo carrier will continue to focus on its digital transformation strategy as a part of its Next Generation concept and will continue to push for the highest quality industry standards, embracing technology, sustainability and innovation to ensure it retains the speed, efficiency and excellent customer service, for which it is world renowned.

Qatar Airways Group reported a net profit of QR4.4bn ($1.21bn) during the fiscal year 2022/23. Overall revenue increased to QR76.3bn ($21bn), up 45 percent compared to last year.

Passenger revenue increased by 100 percent over last year, on a capacity increase of 31 percent driven by nine percent higher yields and a load factor of 80 percent – both highest in the airline’s history, resulting in a sustainable increase in market share.

Qatar Airways carried 31.7 million passengers, an increase of 71 percent over last year.

