Muscat – As part of its efforts to revitalise the economic movement and achieve Oman Vision 2040, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) announced its plan to begin compensating the citizens affected by the railway project construction in Buraimi governorate.

The ministry issued a notice for property owners affected by the railway project in the wilayats of Buraimi governorate on Tuesday. ‘The citizens whose properties are affected, should review it and bring the original passport and original title deed of the property to the ministry during the official working days.’

Sohar-Buraimi railway line project was among the first to be announced in 2014, when Oman Railway Company launched a pre-qualification tender for the implementation of 207km-long Sohar-Buraimi project, which is the first segment of Oman’s national rail network.

The project is set to establish new industries and services that contribute in the growth of the country’s gross domestic product and create job opportunities.

