Egytrans, a leading Egyptian logistics and transport provider, and Links Investment, a prominent Saudi-based investment firm, have agreed to establish a joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The new limited liability company (LLC) will have a total capital of 10,000,000 SR, with both partners holding an equal 50% stake. The company is expected to be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, with an initial capital of SR 500,000.

The joint venture will be headquartered in Riyadh, KSA, and will offer comprehensive transport and logistics services, especially in the oil, gas, and renewables sectors. The company will leverage Egytrans’ expertise in project logistics and Links Investment’s diversified assets and partnerships to meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions in the region. The company will also align with KSA’s Vision 2030, which aims to implement large-scale renewable energy projects by 2025.

Abir Leheta, CEO of Egytrans, said: “We have always sought to expand our business not only in Egypt but also internationally. Our recent acquisition of NOSCO, a major heavy transport player in Egypt, demonstrates our commitment. Our partnership with Links Investment, a dynamic Saudi enterprise, is a strategic move to tap into the lucrative Saudi market, which is the largest for logistics providers in the region. We share the same vision and goals, and we look forward to delivering innovative and specialized transport solutions for wind farms and other projects.”

Mansour Al-Mobty, CEO of Links Investment, said: “We are thrilled about the immense potential of the Saudi market and the opportunity to collaborate with Egytrans, a renowned logistics and transport provider. Our vision is to leverage our assets and partnerships to establish state-of-the-art logistics facilities and enhance our market capabilities. This partnership is based on mutual values, trust, and a pursuit of excellence, positioning us for long-term growth and success.”

The joint venture marks a significant milestone, combining Egytrans’ logistical skills and Links Investment’s strategic investments to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the logistics sector in Saudi Arabia.

The joint venture leverages Egytrans’ 50-year market leadership and its integrated services in transport, logistics, and project management. With a strong industry presence and expertise, Egytrans is well-positioned to expand its operations and assets into Saudi Arabia. The partnership will enable the new entity to offer comprehensive solutions across various sectors in the growing logistics and transport market of the kingdom, building on Egytrans’ proven excellence and skills.

