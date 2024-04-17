DP World has launched a new Air Tracking feature to its SeaRates platform, in its latest innovative solution to provide cargo owners with unparalleled real-time visibility of across the entire supply chain.

Designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of the logistics industry, the Air Tracking feature seamlessly integrates with the online SeaRates platform offering users a comprehensive solution to monitor their shipments across land, sea and now air. From factory floor to the customer’s door, SeaRates is committed to streamlining global logistics and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The Air Tracking feature is a natural extension of SeaRates' existing suite of tools, which includes freight tracking, Logistics Community Systems (LCS), and ship scheduling. This holistic approach ensures that customers have access to all the necessary tools to optimise their supply chain operations efficiently.

Evolving needs

Mike Bhaskaran, DP World’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Digital Technology, said: “Our customers’ evolving needs are always at the forefront of how we think about the industry. With the increasing reliance on air freight solutions to overcome disruptions and challenges in global logistics, SeaRates’ Air Tracking feature is a testament to our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that fit the dynamics of the market.”

Enrico Rinolfi, Founder & CEO, Caderize, said: “This addition to the SeaRates platform completes our tracking requirements across land, sea and air. We’re impressed with SeaRates constantly innovating and taking onboard the requirements of freight forwarders, helping us to grow our business and provide additional services to our own customers.”

Syed Aminul Kabir, CEO & MD, May International Trade Services Limited, said: “We are extremely happy with the quintessential progress DP World is making and quite sure that the organisation will continue its remarkable contribution in the global logistic industry.”

Utilising SeaRates’ Air Tracking provides real-time updates and ensure timely delivery significantly enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.

