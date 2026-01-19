Dubai Municipality has issued requests for proposal (RfPs) to prequalified developer/developer consortiums for the Phase II Links Package of the Dubai Strategic Sewerage Tunnels (DSST) project, thus marking a key step in expanding the emirate’s long-term wastewater infrastructure.

The scope of work includes development, financing, design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services as well as ownership, operation and maintenance of Phase 2 Links Package.

A major Public Private Partnership (PPP) project for Dubai, it has an estimated capex of AED30 billion ($8 billion) and a total lifecycle cost of AED80 billion.

The project involves construction of 75km of deep wastewater tunnels - Bur Dubai Deep Tunnel (50km) and Deira Deep Tunnel (25km) - in addition to supporting infrastructure including 140km of link sewers and two major terminal pump stations. On completion, these tunnels will reach depths of up to 90m underground, ensuring efficient wastewater management across the city. The deadline for submitting the bid has been set at April 30.

According to Dubai Municipality, the DSST is aimed at modernising the emirate’s sewerage system by transitioning from a pumped to a gravity-based system, decommissioning pump stations for greater sustainability. It is a cornerstone of Dubai’s long-term infrastructure strategy, designed to enhance wastewater management capacity and support future urban growth.-TradeArabia News Service

