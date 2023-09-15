TTS, a leading provider of technological solutions for the travel industry, has announced an improvement in the security features of its corporate solution, TTS Corporate.

The new feature, Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), strengthens TTS Corporate's security features with an extra layer of protection. The enhanced security protocols ensure protection of TTS Corporate accounts and data, said the company in a statement.

To enable TTS Corporate's MFA, travel agencies' administrators, and companies' administrators can simply configure the feature within their TTS Corporate settings, it said.

Once activated, users will receive a verification code via email upon attempting to log in to TTS Corporate. This code serves as an additional layer of authentication, ensuring that even if someone has access to their password, they will not be able to access the data, said the company.

TTS Corporate allows travel agents to manage their corporate customers more efficiently. It is a solution that can handle large volumes of data in seconds, said the company.

With the ability to quickly import thousands of users, TTS offers an agile and scalable experience, catering to small and large businesses, it said.

This flexibility enables easy implementation of TTS Corporate in companies of any size, allowing them to have a fully functional product in just a few days, it added.

With a presence in over 126 countries and over 14,000 satisfied customers, TTS.com is also a Travelport Partner, belonging to the Travelport Developer Network.

