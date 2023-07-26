RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s online portal Absher warned its beneficiaries against falling into the trap of fraudsters. It cautioned the beneficiaries not to respond to any e-mails or messages that ask for providing personal credentials and banking password or requests to use suspicious links to pay money.



Absher stressed the need to deal only with the official accounts of the portal through its website www.absher.sa; the Absher Individuals App and the Absher Business App available on Google Play, App Store and AppGallery.



The platform emphasized that user names, passwords and confirmation codes should not be shared with any entity or person and that data should be kept confidential to protect users’ privacy and avoid being scammed, as well as not visiting and logging in to unsafe websites, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Absher platform continues its efforts to alert beneficiaries against fraudsters through its awareness campaign titled “Don't let them exploit you” to urge beneficiaries from its services not to share their information and data with others in order to avoid any fraud that may occur via available communication channels.

