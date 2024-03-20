Saudi Arabia - Emircom, a leader in cutting-edge IT solutions and services, has opened its fully equipped EiSoC (Emircom Intelligent Security Operations Centre) in Riyadh. The centre has the certification to deliver Cisco's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Managed Services.

Emircom's centre offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect organisations' information systems from the evolving threat landscape. The inauguration of the Riyadh EiSoc follows the introduction of EiSoc services in the UAE.

The establishment of the EiSoC and the certification for Cisco XDR services highlight Emircom's strategic approach to cybersecurity, ensuring 24/7 operational security, high availability, and expansive regional reach. These developments are poised to revolutionise how businesses across the Middle East manage and respond to cyber threats, leveraging advanced threat detection, streamlined investigations, and the proactive capabilities of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Key milestones

Emircom's CEO, Mohamad Abou Zaki, states: "In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, Emircom's commitment to cybersecurity excellence is more vital than ever. Our new Security Operating Centre and the ability to deliver Cisco's cutting-edge XDR services are key milestones in our mission to protect the digital assets of businesses in the Middle East. We are not just offering security solutions; we are empowering organisations to thrive in the digital age with confidence and resilience."

Ishaq Mohammed, Head of Managed, Cloud, & Security Services at Saudi Emircom, said: "XDR streamlines security operations, safeguarding sensitive data and providing seamless protection in today's complex cybersecurity landscape. The introduction of our EiSoC and the certification for Cisco's XDR Managed Services uniquely position us to offer unmatched security solutions and peace of mind to our clients."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).