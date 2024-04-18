The Abu Dhabi-listed E7 Group, a provider of commercial printing, security solutions, and distribution services, has signed multiple new contracts with a combined value of 65 million UAE dirhams ($17.69 million), to bolster growth in the Middle East and Africa.

The contracts, aimed to provide security solutions and commercial printing in high-growth markets, will further strengthening E7’s growth plans in the region, the company said in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi-listed E7 Group has signed multiple new contracts to bolster growth in the Middle East and Africa. Image courtesy: E7 Group

On the security solutions front, E7 Security secured two new contracts in Africa worth over AED25 million combined, it said. These contracts include a one-year agreement for printing examination papers and a two-year agreement for supplying ePassports.

On the commercial printing front, E7 Printing secured multiple contracts totalling AED40 million, which will cater to the UAE and African markets, including large-scale outdoor printing, magazines, promotional materials, and textbooks, the company added.

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, CEO of E7 Group, said: “We are strategically expanding our commercial printing services across the GCC and Africa to seize new opportunities and enhance our global footprint, complementing our dominant position in commercial printing within the UAE.”

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, CEO of E7 Group. Image courtesy: E7 Group

Last month, Abu Dhabi-based E7 Group announced three new contracts in Africa and Latin America to provide technology-enabled electronic identification and driving licences with a combined value of AED12.9 million.

The Abu Dhabi-based E7 Group, which listed on ADX in 2023, announced its FY 2023 financial results in February, posting a 10% increase in annual revenue to AED631.9 million. The group ended 2023 with AED1.29 billion cash.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

