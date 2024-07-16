UAE - Heka Trading, a leading provider of innovative medical devices, integrated healthcare solutions and skincare products, has announced the introduction of Lumenis' state-of-the-art machines in the UAE.

The joint event with Lumenis, which was recently held in Abu Dhabi, showcased the revolutionary technologies that are set to transform the aesthetic and wellness landscape in the region.

Heka Trading is dedicated to introducing state of the art innovations to the UAE. The launch celebration highlighted three groundbreaking devices; Geneo X, Divine Pro and triLift, each marking a substantial progress in aesthetic treatment technology.

The unveiling featured Geneo X, a device that integrates advanced technologies for superior skin rejuvenation. It offers personalised treatments to enhance skin texture and tone resulting in a revitalised and youthful look.

Divine Pro

Also spotlighted was Divine Pro, known for its versatility in offering facial remodelling and skin tightening solutions. Through its approach Divine Pro tackles various skin issues to promote a tighter and more lifted appearance. The event also showcased triLift as the addition to Lumenis lineup. This device transforms invasive facial lifting by enhancing facial contours and skin tone effectively delivering visible and long-lasting results without the need for surgical procedures.

"The introduction of these revolutionary Lumenis machines reaffirms Heka Trading's unwavering commitment to providing the most advanced and effective medical solutions to our clients in the UAE," said Dr Nour Kafri, Distribution Manager - Medical Equipment at Heka Trading.

"Our partnership with Lumenis, a global leader in medical technology, marks a pivotal moment as we bring these groundbreaking products to our market, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in aesthetic treatments."

The event featured an array of live demonstrations, expert presentations, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the transformative capabilities of the new technologies. Healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and key stakeholders convened to delve into the revolutionary potential of these advanced machines, exploring their impact on the future of aesthetic treatments.

