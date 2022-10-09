SHARJAH - Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has confirmed its participation at the 42nd GITEX Technology Week, to be held from 10th to 14th October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as part of the Sharjah Government Pavilion.

During the 5-day event, the authority will showcase new projects and emerging prospects in Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse that are shaping the future of tourism and commercial sectors in the emirate.

During the event, which brings together experts and specialists from 144 countries, SCDTA will highlight the innovative use of technologies and their impact on the hospitality, tourism and commerce, exchange expertise and future visions to bolster Sharjah’s status on the global map.

Commenting on the participation, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said that the emirate is keen on building a comprehensive tourism ecosystem utilising advanced technologies to develop the sector and ensure its sustainability.

He also emphasised that investments in modern technologies to drive innovation in tourism will be key to boosting the sector’s future contributions to overall national economic growth.

“Implementation of modern technologies have become indispensable to all economic sectors. In tourism, technology is no longer implemented solely for flight and hotel bookings; the sector is now employing the latest in AI and other futuristic technologies to design more experiential, interactive and engaging experiences for travellers. In Sharjah, for instance, we employ VR for trip planning and to market our destinations,” he further noted.