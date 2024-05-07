Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, has witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between his ministry and Xceed, an Egyptian information systems company. The Monday agreement establishes a partnership to develop an artificial intelligence-powered quality assurance automation application for call centers.

Minister Talaat highlighted the project’s potential, stating, “This collaboration embodies the synergy we strive for within the communications and information technology sector. By integrating cutting-edge AI solutions, we aim to significantly enhance call center operations and solidify Egypt’s position as a leader in the outsourcing industry.”

Nasr of Telecom Egypt underscored the transformative nature of AI, noting, “Artificial intelligence applications are becoming indispensable for the future of technology services. Egyptian Telecommunications, through Xceed, is dedicated to modernizing call centers with the latest AI technologies to ensure we keep pace with the rapid advancements reshaping industries worldwide.”

Tantawy elaborated on the application’s core functionality, explaining, “This AI-powered tool will meticulously analyze customer service calls, pinpointing potential issues such as policy violations, inadequate service, or shortcomings in employee performance. This real-time analysis will empower supervisors to proactively address problems and optimize the overall customer experience.”

Moustapha expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Xceed is honored to partner with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. We are fully committed to leveraging our expertise in call center operations and AI development to create a quality assurance solution that sets a new benchmark for the industry.”

