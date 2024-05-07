UAE - DXwand, a global player in AI-powered conversational technology, has announced its launch to Saudi Arabia with AstroLabs, a leading business expansion platform in the Gulf.

The strategic move comes following DXwand’s recent completion of a $4 million Series A funding round to power new product capabilities and ramp up its R&D efforts in generative and conversational AI, knowledge mining across the region, and beyond. DXwand revolutionises how firms engage and communicate with customers in the digital age.

“As a company, we remain committed to being an anchor of growth for an increasing number of innovators, such as DXwand, from all corners of the world, seeking to foster success and sustainable growth in the kingdom’s constantly evolving digital landscape and fuel its upward trajectory,” said Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs.

Key milestone

Founded in 2018, DXwand helped over 200 enterprises enhance their customer experience and fuel business growth, leveraging a global footprint in Egypt, UAE and US. Making inroads into the Saudi market marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory, aligning with its mission to help businesses automate customer service and employee assistance.

Ahmed Mahmoud, founder and CEO of DXwand, said: “We are eager to tap into the region's rich potential and contribute to its vision as a pioneer in generative AI and conversational technologies. By harnessing local talent and innovation, we aim to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative change across the industry.”

