Egypt - Post for Investment (PFI), the investment arm of Egypt Post, recently unveiled PFI Asset Management as part of its subsidiary companies. PFI Asset Management will serve as an integral arm, offering exceptional investment products to cater to the diverse needs and goals of individuals, financial institutions, and corporations.

Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Post for Investment, emphasized that PFI Asset Management aims to lead in leveraging and developing financial technology within the investment fund management, securities portfolios, and wealth management domains. Their focus extends to serving both individual investors and high-net-worth clients, with a commitment to innovative product offerings.

PFI Asset Management is set to provide clients with an exceptional and comprehensive experience by delivering premium asset management services. This includes launching unconventional investment funds and expertly managing securities portfolios for banks, insurance companies, government and non-government financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors.

Ghada El-Kady, the newly appointed Managing Director and CEO of PFI Asset Management, outlined the company’s ambitious strategic plan. Their goal is to establish an integrated investment platform that fosters a culture of investment. With a team of highly experienced professionals, PFI is well-positioned to provide top-notch services to the Egyptian market, particularly Egypt Post’s clients.

El-Kady also revealed that the company aims to manage assets worth EGP 5 billion across various investment products within the first year.

Ghada El-Kady brings extensive expertise to her role, having previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Prime Investments Asset Management. Her career spans over 25 years, combining academic knowledge with practical experience in asset management and financial markets. Before joining PFI, El-Kady contributed to the privatization project at USAID, where she played a key role in evaluating the financial performance of public sector companies in preparation for their offerings. Additionally, she worked in the credit department at the Egyptian American Bank (now Crédit Agricole Egypt).

