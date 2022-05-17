Egypt - Hisham Mahran — Chief Enterprise Line Business Officer in Orange Egypt — said in remarks on Sunday that the company will finish implementing the first phase of a data centre in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on time and that it will be delivered next month.

Orange signed a contract to establish the largest data centre in Africa within the NAC at the end of 2020 with investments worth $135m.

The Capital Data Centre aims to enhance data and host all smart city platforms of the NAC in a secure manner.

It is also responsible for preserving vital information, relying on the best and latest technologies for data security and protection in cooperation with specialised companies worldwide in this field.

During preparations for the Fifth Conference for the Future of Investment in Data Centres, Mahran said that Egypt has the potential to become a strategic hub for data centres in the region, especially since the technological infrastructure is developed and many submarine communication cables transit through it. This in addition to Egypt’s distinguished geographical location.

